Get to know Girl Scouts at local parks this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Girl Scouts of Gateway Council and the Girl Scouts of the USA announced their first-ever Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend event this Saturday.

The all-girls leadership program aims to bring the great outdoors experience to girls and their families who may not already be a part of Girls Scouts.

Interested families can join Gateway Council and many proud local Girl Scout troops to find adventure, explore nature, and learn what Girl Scouts is all about at these locations:

Fort Clinch State Park -- Nassau County

Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park -- Clay County

Visit girlscouts-gateway.org for more details on the Girl Scouts Love State Parks event and to RSVP.

Contact TriciaRae at tstancato@girlscouts-gateway.org to learn more about Girl Scouts Love State Parks events in Gateway Council.



