Hundreds run for good cause during annual Dreams Come True event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Running for a good cause was what hundreds of people were doing for Dreams Come True, an annual event for children with life-threatening conditions.

The goal is to bring a smile to children's faces while they are dealing with some of the toughest challenges life can bring.

Taylor Gibson is running for Ariana Dasher.

"It was tough, it was hot, but it was good. I had a lot of motivation," Gibson said. "Yeah, everybody around, keeping me going, so that was nice."

Participants expressed compassion and support for children who are experiencing some of the toughest health conditions.

"It means a lot to me because it just shows, like, they're not doing this alone. And, like, it just helps them go through this it because they obviously have kind of a harder time," volunteer Tiffany Hamilton said. "So it helps them get through it with a smile on their face and it makes me happy to see their smile."

There were many smiling faces as money is being raised for the cause that helps the dreams of these children come true.

Katie Griffin is the teen ambassador for Halo Keepers.

"We basically make wigs for kids with chronic and terminal illness, and we also dress up and go see kids in the various hospitals, and we come to events we get invited to, like this," Griffin said.

Channel 4 and PRI Productions partner with Dreams Come True for its annual events.

