Jacksonville artists paint murals with teens in Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several Jacksonville artists volunteered their time to paint murals with teenagers from the community on Saturday at the Kings Ridge Apartments in Grand Park.

It’s part of the Kings Teen Stop the Violence Program funded by the Kids Hope Alliance.

Nanthaniel Robinson, a 9-year-old, and his 11-year-old brother, Nayshawn, were both there.

"When we started painting it is when we saw it could bring better hope to our community," Nayshawn said.

The murals -- bringing a brighter reality for those living in the area.

Jenn Dews is with the Jacksonville Community Coalition Inc.

"The residents come out and check on the walls on a regular basis to make sure nobody is damaging them," Dews said.

The murals are thanks to a $10,000 grant the coalition received from the Kids Hope Alliance.

"The artists are volunteering their time," Dews said. "I think it brightens people's days."

Written on one wall was the message: "We the people must stick together. Love is everywhere. You just go to believe."

The message is echoed off the wall and in the voices of the children there.

"How do we deal with this strife, so we may live a happier life," reads a poem recited by Shaun Cummings-Primau. "In the right direction we might stride, to a safer, happier community with pride."

