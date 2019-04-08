Jacksonville events for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Mayor’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council in partnership with local nonprofits and organizations are hosting host a week of events to recognize crime victims as part of Jacksonville’s observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The events aim to bring awareness to the struggle of victims in the Jacksonville community while recognizing the importance of helping those who have been victimized rebuild their lives, and the services and programs available to assist them.

Monday, 6 p.m.

The Justice Coalition Tossing of the Roses

Jacksonville Landing

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

UNF Women's Center Walk in a Woman's Shoes

University of North Florida Green

Wednesday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Victim Assistance Advisory Council workshops

Jacksonville Downtown Main Library

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Resource fair

Jacksonville Downtown Main Library

Wednesday, noon

Victim Assistance Advisory Council awards and recognition luncheon

Jacksonville Downtown Main Library

Individual tickets $30/tables $300 (Call 904-630-4743 for reservations)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Safe Haven releasing of lanterns on the river

American Legion Post, 5443 San Juan Avenue

RSVP Kathy@Safehavenofnefl.org

Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Families of Slain Children butterflies release

2212 North Myrtle Ave.

