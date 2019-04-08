Jacksonville events for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Mayor’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council in partnership with local nonprofits and organizations are hosting host a week of events to recognize crime victims as part of Jacksonville’s observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The events aim to bring awareness to the struggle of victims in the Jacksonville community while recognizing the importance of helping those who have been victimized rebuild their lives, and the services and programs available to assist them.
Monday, 6 p.m.
The Justice Coalition Tossing of the Roses
Jacksonville Landing
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
UNF Women's Center Walk in a Woman's Shoes
University of North Florida Green
Wednesday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Victim Assistance Advisory Council workshops
Jacksonville Downtown Main Library
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Resource fair
Jacksonville Downtown Main Library
Wednesday, noon
Victim Assistance Advisory Council awards and recognition luncheon
Jacksonville Downtown Main Library
Individual tickets $30/tables $300 (Call 904-630-4743 for reservations)
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Safe Haven releasing of lanterns on the river
American Legion Post, 5443 San Juan Avenue
RSVP Kathy@Safehavenofnefl.org
Saturday, noon-2 p.m.
Families of Slain Children butterflies release
2212 North Myrtle Ave.
