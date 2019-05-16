Make a splash this weekend with the First Coast YMCA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There’s perhaps no better way to cool off on a hot day than taking a dip in the pool. Fortunately, you won’t have to go far this summer to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The First Coast YMCA has several programs to help families beat the heat – free of charge. Military can get in free all month long and the YMCA also is hosting pool parties this weekend and next month.

Here’s a list of the programs currently available to you and your loved ones:

It’s not just fun and games, either. The organization is doing its part to help prevent drownings through its “Safety Around Water” campaign, which includes free swim tests and lessons on life-saving skills.

Last year, News4Jax teamed up with the YMCA in the hopes of getting 5,000 people to take their swim tests at the Y. Even though we didn’t quite reach that goal, more than 3,000 people passed their tests.

On top of everything else, the Y is also offering some perks to members, including no joining fee for those who sign up between May 18 and June 10. Parents can also take one night off a month.

To learn more about everything going on at your neighborhood YMCA, just visit the organization’s website. Not sure if your child is eligible for Safety Around Water? Call 904-265-1775.

