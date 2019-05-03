Marching band could win $100,000 in equipment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sandalwood High School marching band is up for $100,000 in new equipment through the Barry Manilow Music Project. They're the only band in Northeast Florida to make the final cut. But they need your votes to win.

The Marching Saints need votes on the project's website. There is a video on Sandal High's Facebook page with a link to the voting page or you can vote on the website directly.

Band director Stephan Panoff says there are currently no funds provided for instruments and the band relies 100% on fundraising to buy and fix instruments. Many of Sandalwood’s instruments are 30 years old or cheap knockoffs. He said a lack of funds also keeps the group of 150 students from competing in competitions they qualify for. Panoff said the impact of the scholarship would be huge for Sandalwoods' Marching Saints.

The voting will remain open until May 17, 2019.

