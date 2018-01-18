Changing Jacksonville's urban landscape in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2017 saw continued residential construction in Jacksonville's urban core. Looking forward to 2018, here are four projects and points of discussion that have the potential to lay the groundwork for a future vibrant center city.

Khan, Curry & Cordish

In July 2017, Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping took Mayor Lenny Curry and Chief Administrative Officer Sam Mousa on a cross-country trip to tour mixed-use entertainment projects adjacent to sports facilities by The Cordish Companies. At the time, Lamping said, "They're one of the developers that are interested in helping us."

In early December, Mayor Curry went as far as to hint about a possible entertainment district coming soon to downtown. You don't have to be a Rhodes Scholar to figure out where this is headed. Expect the smoke with Khan, Curry and Cordish to turn into a fire in 2018.

LaVilla is Rediscovered

More than two decades after the city of Jacksonville razed most of LaVilla in hopes of stimulating revitalization, new construction finally materialized in Downtown's historic African-American district.

In fact, 2017 ended with a bang with the Lofts of LaVilla opening its doors and Summer Classics announcing plans to convert a long-vacant LaVilla building into a high-end furniture retail showroom, assemblage and warehouse.

As we head into 2018, LaVilla currently has an intermodal transportation center and an additional 180 residential units under construction and more proposed. Centrally located between Interstate 95, Brooklyn and the Northbank and home to city blocks of vacant parcels, LaVilla's days of being overlooked, ignored and disregarded are over.

Modern Cities/WJXT 2018