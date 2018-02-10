Orlando-based breakfast cafe expanding to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a popular Orlando chain, is expanding into the Jacksonville market with a new restaurant scheduled to open by the end of the year off Race Track Road and State Road 9B near Bartram Park.

Armed with the slogan, "it's like your hometown diner grew up and went to the city, Keke's Breakfast Café is a restaurant that has a focus on breakfast that closes at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Despite having a menu similar to daytime restaurants such as First Watch, Keke's atmosphere is designed to be contemporary and upscale.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Kevin and Keith Mahen, hence the name Keke's, the chain has rapidly expanded to 32 locations throughout Florida. Most Keke's restaurants draw from a three-mile radius, in the chain's goals of specializing in the $50 million billion-a-year breakfast market. With a general lack of breakfast oriented restaurants, this allows the chain to separate itself from the competition by offering a unique product.

