Scott visits K9s for Warriors, highlights funding for Florida military

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott visited K9s for Warriors Thursday in Ponte Vedra to highlight funding for Florida's active military, veterans and their families.

K9s for Warriors is a nonprofit organization based in Florida, which works to help military members and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other traumas transition to civilian life with the support of professionally-trained service dogs.

Scott discussed the state's new budget and recognized K9s for Warriors staff members, who are veterans, with special achievement medals.

Photo courtesy: Governor's Office

“I’m honored to meet some of our nation’s heroes and the great team at K9s for Warriors, who work incredibly hard to support those who serve," Scott said. "As a Navy veteran and governor of the most military-friendly state in the nation, I can appreciate the service of members of our armed forces and their families. We will never stop working to support them.”

Last week, Scott signed the Securing Florida's Future budget, which invests $180 million in total funding to support active military, veterans and their families.

The budget includes:

More than $17 million for Florida's military presence and families, which funds the state’s support of military research and development

Nearly $2.5 million to support veterans looking to obtain employment, start their own businesses and make Florida their home

$1 million for Building Homes for Heroes to build and modify homes for veterans who were severely injured while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan

$250,000 for K9s for Warriors to support the training of additional service dogs to continue its great work helping our nation’s heroes

