Jacksonville Salvation Army headed to help hurricane victims

Members of the Jacksonville Salvation Army will be headed out Friday to areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael.

The Disaster Response Unit, which recently helped with Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas, will travel to the Florida Panhandle. The team leaves at noon.

“This hurricane season has been especially dramatic, and the damage has been extensive," said Major Bert Tanner, area commander for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida. "We ask for prayers not only for our local teams headed out to respond, but for the survivors in the Panhandle. This will clearly be a long-term recovery effort."

The Salvation Army will be responding with food, water, emotional and spiritual care for first responders and survivors.

If you want to help victims of this natural disaster, you can go to https://salvationarmyflorida.org/michael.

