AAA: Florida average gas prices lowest of the year

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida are now averaging the lowest of 2018. The Florida average has dropped over the past 47 days for a total discount of 39 cents. Sunday's daily average price of $2.43 per gallon is 7 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest since December 2017.

Average prices are at or near the lowest of the year in metro areas like Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Melbourne, Ocala, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Tampa Bay, and The Villages.

Click here and scroll down to check daily metro average gas prices.

The lowest gas price averages can be found in Tampa Bay, Orlando and Punta Gorda. While the highest gas prices are in Panama City, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach and Miami.

Gas prices are falling to their lowest levels of the year in most markets, and motorists should see deeper discounts this week. Just as retailers cut prices on Black Friday, the price of crude also dropped by more than 10 percent due to concern that strong oil production will overpower demand.

If you are planning a car trip for the upcoming Christmas holiday, you may want to check AAA's Gas Cost Calculator to determine how much gas will cost you on your road trip.

