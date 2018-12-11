Alcohol brand to pour $100 million into female-founded companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One alcohol giant wants more women in the business of booze.

Constellation Brands -- the company behind Corona and Robert Mondavi wines -- has pledged to pour $100 million in female-founded or female-run booze businesses. This is all part of their new ten year program, “Focus on Female Founders.”

The group says there are not enough alcohol beverages that are created with women in mind.

The company has named its first two investments: Austin Cocktails and Vivify Beverages. Austin Cocktails creates bottled craft cocktails. Vivify Beverages makes hard sodas.

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, nearly 80-percent of executives in the beverage and tobacco industry are male.

