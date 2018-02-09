Celebrate National Pizza Day 2018 with these deals & discounts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s National Pizza Day! So what, right?
Well, besides providing the perfect excuse to cheat on your New Year’s diet, the Feb. 9 "holiday" also means there’s a bunch of places offering deals to celebrate the occasion.
Did someone say it's #NationalPizzaDay?!?! pic.twitter.com/EZHZtA0fKl — Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) February 9, 2018
We’ve put together a running list of all the discounts you can take advantage of, based on promotions from Offers.com. Don’t forget to beforehand to make sure the location near you is participating.
- Pizza Hut: The chain is offering two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99. You can also get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99 by ordering online.
- Papa John’s: Throughout the month of February, customers can get a large dual-layer pepperoni pizza for just $12. You can also get 25 percent off regular priced items.
- Domino’s: Customers can choose any two items from a limited menu – a medium two-topping pizza, an oven-baked sandwich, and stuffed cheesy bread – for $5.99 a piece.
- Little Caesars: For an extra $1, you can upgrade your classic $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza to a Most Cheese & Most Pepperoni pizza.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.