CFO: Beware of anyone who offers free DNA testing

But Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warns that con artists are taking advantage of this useful tool to scam some of Florida’s most vulnerable people.

Patronis said there are recent reports from Better Business Bureau offices in Florida of con artists offering free DNA testing to obtain Medicare information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs and door-to-door home visits.

“We’ve also had some reports of people going door to door in scrubs and offering free genetic testing or genetic testing to be paid for with your Medicare. So they’ll gather your personal information, Social Security number, all that good stuff that you need to file with Medicare and then leave,” said Northeast Florida BBB President Tom Stephens.

A doctor based in Gainesville, Florida, is charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud after ordering genetic tests for patients he never saw or treated, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced last month. The health care fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

Genetic testing is a Medicare-covered service, but only in a very limited number of cases. The coverage is only available when the patient has one of a relatively small list of diagnoses.

If Medicare denies the claim, you could be responsible for the entire cost of the test. The average is $9,000 to $11,000.

These tests go by many names and claim to test for many things. Here some examples of ways you may see them advertised:

Cancer screening/test

DNA screening/test

Hereditary cancer screening/test

Dementia screening/test

Parkinson’s screening/test

Pharmacogenomics-medication metabolization

Here are some ways to protect yourself:

If a genetic testing kit is mailed to you, don't accept it unless it was ordered by your physician.

Be suspicious of anyone who offers you free genetic testing and then requests your Medicare number.

A physician that you know and trust should approve any requests for genetic testing.

Medicare beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their Medicare numbers. If anyone other than your physician's office requests your Medicare information, do not provide it.

If you believe your Medicare number has been compromised, you can call Medicare and it can issue you a new number, just like a credit card.

You can also view the BBB’s Scam Tracker, which was recently added to Patronis’ Fraud Free Florida website.

