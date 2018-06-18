Consumer Reports: Stay cool on a budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beating the heat can be expensive, but we can help! Whether you need a window AC unit that works on any budget or need to lower the indoor temperature while lowering your monthly electric bill, Consumer Reports has ways to help you save.

Best window AC units on a budget

Consumer Reports groups air conditioners into three main sizes based on BTUs and the size of the room needing cooling, which you’ll also find listed on most air conditioners.

Small A/Cs are best for rooms that are 100 to 300 square feet

Medium A/Cs are for 250 to 400 square feet

Large A/Cs should cool rooms of 350 to 650 square feet

None of that matters if the air conditioner doesn't perform well. That's why, in Consumer Reports’ special lab, window air conditioners must lower the temperature inside to a set point of 75 degrees. Sounds easy, but testers challenge the air conditioners to cool a room that’s 90 degrees with nearly 60 percent humidity.

Another factor in Consumer Reports' scoring: an accurate thermostat. How accurate it is saves you money. If the air conditioner is thinking that it’s still trying to hit 75 degrees even though it’s actually at a room temperature of 71 degrees, it’s running longer than it needs to and wasting electricity.

The best air conditioners in Consumer Reports’ tests can cool a room in about 15 minutes or less, keep the temperature consistent and -- the best part -- don’t necessarily cost more money, either. The winners are:

Small room Amana AMAP061BW

($200) Medium-sized room GE AHS08LX

($250, available at Lowe's) Larger room (at least 350-650 sq. ft) LG LW1216ER

($350)

4 steps to lowering your monthly electric bill

You don't have to sweat in order to keep your electric bill affordable. Consumer Reports says there are simple things you can do to reduce your costs when the temperatures rise.

#1: Turn up your fan

Consumer Reports says if you turn up your fan to a faster setting, and then turn your AC setting up from say 74 to 78 degrees, you can stay cooler for less money. It will cost less to run that fan faster versus running that AC more. And, according to the Department of Energy, that faster fan can make your home feel as much as four degrees cooler. So the result: Your room will feel like 74 degrees, but you won't have to pay as much for it.

#2: Keep the cool air in

The goal is to keep the cool air inside your home and the hot air out. So, close your curtains during the day, plug any cracks in windows and doors, and repair any leaks in your AC duct work.

#3: Replace your thermostat

If you have central AC, replace your thermostat with a programmable one. According to the Department of Energy, a programmable thermostat can reduce your cooling and heating bills by 10 percent,

Consumer Reports says you can also consider a smart thermostat, which will allow you to connect to the internet via WiFi and control your central air and heat with your smartphone. Some smart thermostats do more than others, but for a fully automated approach, Consumer Reports suggests you try the Nest Learning Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E, which use sensors and geolocation to learn when you are home or not home and can adjust the temperature accordingly.

#4: Clean your AC filter every month

A fourth way to save, and it's advice you've heard before but it really works, is clean your AC filter every month. The cleaner the filter, the less work it has to do, so the more you'll save and the cooler you'll stay.

