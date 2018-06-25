Study shows most Americans unwilling to let robots in their homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A surprising new study found most people aren't willing to let robots do their dirty work.

Brookings Institution found just 20% of people said they were interested in buying a robot to clean their home.

Only 17% wanted robots that would provide home security, and only 9% were interested in a robot that helps care for a child or aging relative.

Only 3% of people surveyed said they would pay more than $1,000 for a robot.

READ THE SURVEY: Will robots take over?

When asked how comfortable people were with robots, 41% said they were very uncomfortable, but only 9% said they were very worried robots would take over.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.