Protect your home, belongings at the best price

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian probably made you pay attention to your homeowner's insurance policy for the first time in a while -- looking at the coverage you have and making you wonder if it's enough.

Consumer Reports just released its new homeowner's insurance rankings to help you ensure your home and its contents are well-protected at the best price.

Once your home is assessed, you can determine how much insurance you need. Consumer Reports recommends insuring your home for the full replacement cost. You don’t want to be underinsured in the event of a catastrophe, because you may have to completely rebuild.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Homeowner's Insurance Buying Guide

Also, explore ways to lower your premiums. Websites like Insure.com, NetQuote, and SelectQuote can make it easy to comparison shop in your pajamas.

When Consumer Reports asked members to rate their experiences with insurance companies, four stood out for overall satisfaction, including Erie and Auto-Owners.

Amica : Consumer Reports Reader Score - 94

: Consumer Reports Reader Score USAA : Consumer Reports Reader Score - 92

: Consumer Reports Reader Score Auto-Owners : Consumer Reports Reader Score - 89

: Consumer Reports Reader Score Erie: Consumer Reports Reader Score - 88

The two at the very top of the ratings were Amica and USAA -- which mainly deals with people in the military, veterans, and their families. They’re not available on homeowner's insurance sites, so if you want to get rates for them, you’ll have to contact them directly.

To help you get a better price, Consumer Reports says you should look into bundling home and auto insurance from the same company. It may save you as much as 30 percent.

And, consider raising your deductible. Higher deductibles equal lower premiums.

Consumer Reports says you can also shave your premiums by making certain home improvements. Replacing old plumbing, adding a security system, and installing water or gas-leak detection sensors can trim 2 percent to 6 percent or more from your bill.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.