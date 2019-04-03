Taking melatonin to help you sleep? What you should know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're having trouble getting a good night's sleep, and you're considering taking melatonin, you need to know it's not risk free.

Melatonin is a sleep hormone that is naturally produced by the body -- and also available as the wildly popular dietary supplement.

A Consumer Reports survey found 80 percent of adults in the U.S. struggle with sleep at least once a week, and while everyone has his or her own way of dealing with it, millions are skipping sleeping pills and opting for melatonin instead.

Studies show the supplement can be helpful, but only for some people in certain situations.

“If you’re jet lagged, if you have to work a night shift, or if you’re getting older. For people who are 70 or older, your body might not produce enough melatonin on its own,” explained Consumer Reports Health Editor Lauren Friedman.

With a lot of other people using melatonin, Consumer Reports warns you have to be careful about how much you take.

Friedman says you should never take a dose of more than 10 mg. And, if you are just trying melatonin out, you should start with only about .2 to .5 mg.

Taking more than what your body produces could cause you to be sleepy and mentally or physically slow the next day.

Because melatonin isn’t regulated like prescription and over-the-counter drugs, look for labels from:

They provide some peace of mind that a product contains what’s actually on the label.

Also, check with your doctor before starting melatonin. It can interact with blood pressure and diabetes drugs. And be aware of possible side effects.

CONSUMER REPORTS:

Supplements and drug interactions

After taking melatonin, some people report dizziness or nausea, or say they’re drowsy the next day. So, it’s best not to drive when using it.

Consumer Reports says there’s not enough research to know whether melatonin is safe to use for longer than three months.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.