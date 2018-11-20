Don't buy your Christmas tree on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

If you haven’t yet gotten your Christmas tree, you may want to resist the urge to rush out and buy yours on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That’s because those days tend to be some of the most expensive times to buy a Christmas tree, according to a new report from the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) and Square.​​​​

Using 2017 sales data from Square, the report found Black Friday is the first major tree-buying day with average prices reaching $77 before they peak at $81 on Cyber Monday.

Looking for a bargain? The best deals are found on Christmas Eve when trees fetch an average price of $47. But if you can’t wait that long, you can still save big the week before Christmas.

​​​The seasonal average is $73, so if you find a nice tree for cheaper than that, you’re in good shape. It also may be less expensive to go with an artificial tree, so you only have to pay up once.

An NCTA survey found that 27.4 million real Christmas trees were purchased last year with people paying an average of $75. Over 21 million people bought fake trees at an average price of $107.

So, we want to know, are you celebrating the holidays with a real tree or an artificial one instead? Take our Facebook poll below and we’ll show your results on News4Jax at 6.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.