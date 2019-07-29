Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Back-to-school shoppers in Florida will be able to take advantage of a sales tax “holiday” as they prepare for the new school year.

The back-to-school tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

During that period, sales taxes will be eliminated on the following items:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

VIEW: List of qualifying items for the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday |

Answers to frequently asked questions about the tax holiday

Best Buy assistant manager Derek Newton said this is the best time of the year to buy high-priced items such as laptops and tablets.

"Customers can save about $70, as well as a ton of deals where they can actually come in and save money plus the tax," Newton said.

If you want to save even more money, consignment shops also participate in the tax-free holiday. Fine Resale Apparel store manager Kathleen Jackson said the store has deals on top of the tax-free holiday.

"We have a 75% off rack. So a shirt that is $10 will be $2.50 when we ring it up, plus you get tax free for (the) tax-free weekend," Jackson said.

The back-to-school tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60

Any school supply item selling for more than $15

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals or leases of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport

The school holiday is projected to save shoppers $41.7 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 15 signed a tax package (HB 7123) that features disaster-preparedness, which ran from May 31 to June 6, and school tax holidays, as well as relief for business owners who rent commercial space and storm-impacted farmers.

The tax package was approved earlier in May as the 2019 legislative session ended. While it was promoted as providing $121 million in tax breaks, it is projected to cut state and local revenue by $87 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

While the amount of tax savings is less than in prior years, the business community backed the package.

“Anytime you can give Floridians some needed tax relief is great,” said James Miller of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Both the back-to-school and disaster preparedness tax holidays remain one of the top priorities for our members year in and year out,” Miller added. “Not only do they provide tax relief for consumers, but they bring increased sales for our retailers. It’s something they really enjoy and something they look forward to each year.”

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.