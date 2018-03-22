Free paper-shredding offered in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you need to shred some financial or sensitive documents, you can take advantage of a free paper -shredding event set for March 16 at three locations across the Jacksonville area.

H&R Block is offering to shred one box of paper for each person from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

• 10920 Baymeadows Rd., Ste. 31, Jacksonville, FL 32256

• Hodge's Pointe Plaza, 13500 Beach Blvd., Ste. 3, Jacksonville, FL 32224

• 1605-177 County Rd. 220, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Local H&R Block associates will be at each location to provide free advice to taxpayers on how best to protect their information.

During tax season, taxpayers often question what tax and financial documents they should shred, discard or keep.

Additionally, while cyber attacks pose a major threat, not all attackers are found online.

They can sift through trash and recycling bins to hunt for personal information like a name, address and Social Security number and use what they’ve found to file fraudulent tax returns.

Shredding personal documents can help prevent personal information getting into the wrong hands.

