Get a weird Facebook message? It might be an attempt to scam you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Have you ever received a strange message on Facebook that didn’t seem quite right? The Better Business Bureau is warning that it might be a phishing scam, attempting to steal your personal information.

The cyber criminal might contact you through email, text message or social media.

You'll receive a message that looks like it came from a trustworthy source. It might appear that it was sent by a co-worker or a family member, or it might appear to be from your financial institution.

The message urges you to type in a website address or click a link. When you do, you go to a clone of a legitimate website.

In this particular Facebook phishing scam, you might think you’re on a Facebook login page when you’re actually on a page designed to capture the information you enter.

You type in the information it asks for and that data is stolen. There are multiple versions, and some may prompt you to download something that infects your computer.

The BBB says: Users receive a Facebook message with a video link asking, "Is this you?" The message will come from someone you are friends with on Facebook, trying to entice you to click the link. The message may also say something like, “Hey (your name), what are you doing in this video lol! Search ur name and skip to 1:53 on video. Type in browser with no spaces -> (then they give you a web address).”

According to the BBB, cyber criminals want your passwords, bank account numbers or other sensitive information. They may try to trick you into downloading malware.

If you receive one of the messages, the BBB says:

Always think before you click. If your friend wouldn’t typically send you that type of message, it’s best to check with them before you follow the link or type in the web address.

Know videos shared on Facebook play when you click them. You shouldn’t have to type in additional login information, download something or navigate to an outside website.

Use common sense. Scammers like to cause alarm to create urgency. You might get a message that indicates you’re in a compromising video, your password is being reset, your account is in danger of deactivation or some other situation that needs immediate attention. If it seems unlikely, it probably is.

If you get a message that looks like a phishing scam, the first thing to do is avoid the link. Next, let the person who sent you the message know their account may have been compromised.

Additionally, you can delete the message. But as long as you don't click the link, you should be OK.

