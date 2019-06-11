Half of adults admit to having a work spouse, survey finds

A new survey shows just over half of women and 44.4% of men said they have had a work spouse. This is a work colleague whom you have a strong friendship that resembles a married couple, according to job search engine Simply Hired.

Those in the relationships say the other person can be a stress reliever. ​

About 57% of men and 69% of women have actually introduced their significant other to their work spouse.

Although 21% admit they have lied about the relationship with their real spouse.

Some surveyed with strong work relationships even admit an attraction to their work spouses: about 84% of men and 61% of women.

