Kohl's staying open 24 hours a day for last-minute shopping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the holidays comes holiday shopping. Beginning Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 a.m., Kohl’s will keep its doors open 24 hours a day for last-minute shoppers.

Participating stores will remain open until Monday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Kohl’s will offer free in-store pick-up on eligible items when customers shop online or via the store’s app.

The retail chain began their holiday marathon event in 2016.

Place online orders by 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and select the option to pick up eligible gifts in the store by 6 p.m. local time the same day. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one to two hours, and pick up is free of charge.

Place Kohls.com orders by 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and select standard shipping to receive purchases at your door by Christmas Eve.

