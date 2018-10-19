LIST: 4 items you need to shop for at thrift stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Everyone knows thrift stores are a great place to score deals. But if you really want to manage your budget well, the financial experts at MoneyTalksNews suggest there are several things you need to start shopping for secondhand.

I will never forget the first time I found an Armani gown at a thrift store. Though it was worth well over $1,000, I got it for just $25. So it’s no surprise to hear that one of the best ways to save money is by buying high-end hand-me-downs at the thrift store. You may have to sift through several racks, but you may find some high-quality threads that will last longer than brand new alternatives.

Another great item you can save on is used furniture. Take our family, for example. We donated a leather La-Z-Boy recliner to Goodwill one year, and it was in great shape. Now, I don’t know what they ended up selling the recliner for, but I do know we paid almost $1,000 when we first got it. So you can save a bundle on furniture, and you won’t feel bad if the kids spill juice on it.

The next item probably isn’t the first thing you think about needing to save money on. That said, picture frames often cost 90 percent less at thrift stores than what you might wind up paying if you bought them at a regular retail store. Plain and simple, the thrift store is the only place you should ever dream of buying picture frames. Ever.

This one may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s a great place to find clothes for your kids. My son is on his third pair of shoes in six months. He’s just growing like crazy. So guess what we did with his old shoes that were barely worn? We donated them. Guess where we bought his new shoes? At Goodwill. For $3. Plus, we literally call his closet the secondhand Ralph Lauren because of all the brand names we find.

Of course, it goes without saying that you want to make sure you wash or Lysol everything before you wear or use it. But not only are you saving big bucks by shopping around, you’re also recycling and helping out other families in the process. Any way you cut it, buying these staples at the thrift shop is a win-win.

