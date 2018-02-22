Local authorities warn of tax scams

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is sounding the alarm on potential tax scams, reminding you to be careful of what you see or read online.

In a post on social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office says the IRS will not accept gift cards. You can't pay taxes with them. It will also not contact you over the phone. The IRS will only get in touch with you through the mail.

If you get a call from a number claiming to be from the IRS, it is likely a scam. You will never be asked to wire money to the IRS over the phone.

