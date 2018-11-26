More people are turning to the internet for Black Friday shopping

Cyber Monday could rake in as much as $6.6 billion in online sales, a 16.5 percent increase over last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Black Friday, more shoppers chose the computer over the mall.

Online sales rose more than 23 percent, crossing $6 billion on Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

Preliminary data from analytics firm RetailNext showed net sales at Brick-and-Mortar stores fell between 4 and 7 percent over the weekend. Traffice fell 5 to 9 percent, continuing the trend of recent years.

One reason foot traffic may have fallen on Black Friday could be because more people are shopping on Thanksgiving.

This does not mean consumers are moving away from physical stores entirely. Many people ordered items for in-store pickup after the holiday weekend.



