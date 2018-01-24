New kiosk cleans glasses, jewelry and more

From the airport to shopping malls and stores, more and more kiosks are popping up.

They have them for all sorts of things: placing an order, paying a bill and now, cleaning glasses and jewelry.



Opticwash is an Ocala-based kiosk technology company that has developed the world's first fully automated self-serve kiosk.

It cleans and removes 99 percent of bacteria on eyewear, jewelry, watches and smartphones.

State-of-the-art sensor technology effectively detects, completely cleans and dries the item in less than two minutes.

Opticwash can literally be placed anywhere: malls, offices, hotels, airports.

Opticwash is an efficient and entertaining solution to cleaning a smartphone, which the average consumer touches 2,617 times each day.

In fact, most phones are 18 times as dirty as a public restroom toilet handle.

The founder of Opticwash said that water doesn’t penetrate the phone's shell, so there’s no chance of damage.

For more information, go to http://www.opticwash.com.

