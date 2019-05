A recall alert for Publix shoppers.

Purely Elizabeth and Publix brand Green Wise is recalling a variety of granola and grain-free bars.

They could be contaminated with foreign matter, but has not said exactly what was found inside some products.

We've learned the recalled products specifically contain cashews.

Right now, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

