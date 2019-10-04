Four-drawer dressers from Kmart recalled

WASHINGTON - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Belmont four-drawer dressers sold at Kmart because they are unstable and can tip over, causing injuries to children.

The CPS testers also said the models of dressers are over 30 inches tall and do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standards.

About 1 million of the dressers are being recalled for repairs.

The recall includes Belmont four-drawer dressers with plastic drawer glides. The recalled dressers were sold in two sizes and four colors, each with its own model number, which can be found on the instruction manual that came with each dresser.

Anyone who needs more information about the recalled dressers can call Ridgewood at 888-222-7460 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. CT.

