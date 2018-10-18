Green Cove Springs company recalls salads over salmonella, listeria concerns

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A popular brand of prepackaged to-go salads made in Northeast Florida is under a recall because of possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

GHSE LLC, a Green Cove Springs company, recalled about 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated.

The recalled Marketside fiesta salad with steak products were made from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 and sold in stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The salads come in 15.25-ounce, clear plastic, clamshell packages with a use-by date from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

A release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said GHSE was alerted to the problem Oct. 15, when it learned the corn used in the salad product was being recalled by the corn supplier.

So far, the salad recall is just precautionary and no one has turned up sick.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Listeria can cause an infection with fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other stomach problems. The symptoms primarily affect older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

If you've eaten one of the salads and feel sick, call a doctor right away.

If you have one of the salads in your refrigerator, throw it out immediately, food inspectors said.

For more information, go to FSIS.USDA.gov.

