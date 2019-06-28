Mazda3 recalled because wheels could fall off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mazda is recalling 25,003 of its 2019 Mazda3 cars because the lug nuts that hold the wheels in place may not have been tightened enough at the factory, raising the potential for the wheels to fall off in normal driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This condition could affect all four wheels, NHTSA says.

The issue was caused by a manufacturing error, Mazda said in a statement Friday. Affected owners will be notified by Aug. 6, and dealers will tighten the lug nuts to fix the situation.

A Mazda spokesman told CR in an email, “No field cases of wheel separation have been reported, and there have been no accidents, injuries, or deaths related to this concern.”

The details

Vehicles involved: 25,003 Mazda3 cars built from April 19, 2019, through May 3, 2019.

The problem: Lug nuts may loosen and fall off during normal driving. That could lead to wheels falling off the car.

The fix: Dealers will tighten lug nuts at no charge to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin on or before Aug. 6, 2019. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 3519F.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V425

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.