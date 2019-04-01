Purina recalls 1 type of cat food over potential choking hazard

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans because the product could contain rubber pieces that could present a potential choking hazard.

The products can be identified by the product by the UPC, production code and "Best By" date on the bottom of the can:

Purina 38100 17199 (single 3-ounce can) APR2020 80941162

If you purchased a variety pack, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cans are included in the recall.

The affected products were distributed nationwide and available for purchase at pet specialty and e-commerce retailers. Purina has asked retailers to remove the affected products.

The company said it began receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the product and made changes to its so that should not happen in the future.

"While we have not received any reports to date of injury or illness to cats fed this product, we are conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution. We recommend that you discard any of the affected product you may have, and we will replace it," the company said in a statement.

No other Purina products were impacted by this voluntary recall. Purina asked anyone with questions to call 800-982-3885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.