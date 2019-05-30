Target recalls 90K charging cables over shock, burn hazard

Target is recalling about 90,000 USB charging cables after reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two people suffered finger burns.

The recall includes the heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables, which are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.

The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Target said the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.

The cables were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information, call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily, or go to www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Electronics” or click on the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.

