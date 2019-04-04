Vivitar Massage balls recalled because of burn risk

A set of massage balls is being recalled because they may burn people instead of soothing them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Vivitar hot/cold massage ball set was sold exclusively at Target between December 2018 and February 2019. They cost about $5 and came in teal, lavender and light pink. The set includes two balls: one smooth and one with raised bumps.

Authorities have received 84 reports of the massage balls bursting during microwaving. Of those, 17 included reports of burns to various body parts.

The recall involves model numbers F19-MB-TL, F19-MB-LP and F19-MB-LV. The sets had date code MID# 1940918.

The affected UPC include:

681066474037

681066305645

681066182475

Anyone who bought one of the affected sets should stop using it and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

