Are your wheels a hot target for car thieves?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The most stolen car last year was the Honda Civic. That's according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The group released its annual Hot Wheels report, which identifies the 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States.

According to NICB, there were 45,062 thefts of Honda Civic 2017 models last year.

The second most stolen car was the Honda Accord, with 43,764 thefts.

The most stolen cars in Florida in 2017 were:

Ford Pickup (Full Size) NIssan Altima Toyota Camry Honda Accord Toyota Corolla

The NICB says the national vehicle theft problem today is at levels not seen since 1967.

To read the full report, go to https://www.nicb.org/news/news-releases/2017-hot-wheels-report.

