Scammers using spoofing tactics to steal Social Security numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ready to hear about a new twist on an old scam?

Many people have heard of imposters who impersonate the Internal Revenue Service, trying to coerce victims to send money or provide sensitive financial information.

Now, state Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert, warning people about scammers who use robocalls and spoofing to achieve a similar effect.

These scammers are impersonating the Social Security Administration to trick people into giving up Social Security numbers, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission has reported a rise in the number of SSA imposter scams while IRS imposter scam reports are on the decline, according to investigators.

In both cases, the people behind these scam phone calls will "spoof," or disguise, the number displayed on a victim's caller ID.

"The SSA scam uses spoofing and claims a target’s SSN is stolen or linked to criminal activity," reads a statement from Moody's office. "The target is then asked to verify the number. If the target complies, the scammer records the SSN to sell on the dark web or use to open fraudulent financial accounts."

Moody said you should never provide your Social Security number in response to a solicitation. Also, don't trust your caller ID if you're suspicious about who's on the other end of the line.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to call Moody's office at 866-9NO-SCAM.

Here are some tips to avoid these kinds of imposter scams:

Beware of phone numbers listed on caller ID. Spoofing gives the appearance that the call is coming from a government entity.

Do not answer any call seeming to originate from the SSA’s Fraud Hotline number, 800-269-0271. This number is never used to make outgoing calls.

Know that any solicitor claiming that an SSN is about to be suspended or a bank account will be seized is lying.

Never provide an SSN, financial account numbers or any other personal information in response to a solicitation.

Always ask the requester how identifying information will be used, stored and kept secure.

Know that the IRS, SSA, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions will never call and demand wiring of money or payment by prepaid debit card.

Just hang up. Then call the government entity at the phone number listed on an official government website to confirm the authenticity of the original caller's claim.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 866-9NO-SCAM.

