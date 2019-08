JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of all things Fall rejoice! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte season is beginning earlier this year than usual.

The seasonal drink will be released on Tuesday, August 27, according to employees at the coffee giant.

The debut would be the earliest PSL launch date for Starbucks.

It may not be fall, but it sure feels like it at Starbucks!

