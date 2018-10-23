States where robots are most likely to steal human jobs

As technology continues to progress at a high rate, experts predict in 47 of the 50 US states (including Florida), more than 50% of all jobs will be at risk of automation, according to SmartAsset.

The financial technology company recently released a study which calculated which states have jobs that are most vulnerable to robots.

The report looked at data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and Oxford University and compared the jobs most likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) to the number of workers holding those occupations in each state.

According to the report, several states in the American South face the most trouble. Along with the South, three states in the Great Plains region were also on the list.

Here's a complete list of the top 10 states that are most vulnerable:

1. Nevada

65% of jobs at risk

Nearly three in five jobs in Nevada are at risk of being stolen by robots, the report found. While like other states, waiters, cashiers and fast food employees make up a large portion of the most vulnerable workers, Nevada also is at greater risk due to the dominance of the gambling and hotel industry in the state's economy. Gaming dealers, maids, and bartenders all face a greater than 65% chance of being automated, the report found.

2. South Dakota

58% of jobs at risk

Along with retail workers, South Dakota contains a large population of trailer truck drivers and freight stock and material movers, both of which are at a high risk of automation.

3. Wyoming

56% of jobs at risk

In Wyoming, retail jobs are the most at-risk occupation, along with trailer truck drivers and construction equipment operators.

4. Louisiana

56% of jobs at risk

Again, cashiers are at the greatest risk in Louisiana, where self-checkout machines are increasingly prevalent.

5. Montana

55% of jobs at risk

Montana has a large population of retail workers, cashiers, and general office clerks, all of which are likely to be automated.

6. South Carolina

55% of jobs at risk

More than 1.1 million jobs are at risk in South Carolina, the report found.

7. Mississippi

55% of jobs at risk

Like the others, Mississippi has large numbers of retail salespeople, cashiers, hand laborers, and material movers.

8. Florida

55% of jobs at risk

Florida is one of the largest states in the US, and faces severe risk of automation as well, with an estimated 4.6 million out of the state's roughly 8.4 million jobs at risk of being automated, the report found.

9. Texas

55% of jobs at risk

In Texas, the top three occupations with the most jobs at risk are retail salesperson, fast food preparers and general office clerks.

10. Alabama

55% of jobs at risk

Just under 55% of all jobs in Alabama are at risk of automation, representing 1.05 million jobs, the report found.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.