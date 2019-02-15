Study shows how much couples spent on weddings

The national average cost of a wedding was $33,931 last year, according to the Real Weddings Study by wedding magazine "The Knot."

One thing the study showed was that couples are trying to forge out their own traditions, like merging different cultures.

Couples spent an average of about $2,500 on drinks per wedding. They also spend about $70 on catering per guest.

The average wedding gown cost about $1,600.

Most weddings had about 136 guests.

