U.S. sees shortage of blue-collar workers

Number of blue-collar workers continues to shrink as demand increases

By Lexi Suda - Producer-in-training
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time in years, there is a shortage of blue-collar workers.

In many countries, a blue-collar worker is a working class person who performs manual labor.

According to a study published by the Conference Board, the shortage of blue-collar workers could last well into the new year.

Even with the shrinking number of workers, the demand for blue-collar workers has increased over the past decade.

There has been a high retirement rate for Baby Boomers, many of whom worked in factories.

