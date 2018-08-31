Walmart adding more toys to stores this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart is adding 30 percent more toys to its stores and online this coming holiday season. This is ahead of the first holiday season following Toys R' Us' bankruptcy.

The retailer's layaway service for the holiday season starts Friday, earlier than it did last year.

Walmart says it wants to show customers it is the best place to shop for toys.

Other companies, including Target and Party City, are also hoping to take a bigger share of the toy market this year.

Last year, toy sales rose 1 percent to $20.7 billion from 2016, according to market researcher NPD Group.

