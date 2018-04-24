Whole Foods shutting down loyalty program

Whole Foods Market is doing away with its loyalty programs, as it continues to integrate with new owner Amazon.

As of May 2, 2018, its digital rewards program, digital coupons, online accounts, the in-store Whole Body Benefits loyalty program and 365 Rewards for Whole Foods Market 365 will shut down.

"Any account benefits, including membership and/or unused rewards, will not roll into any future programs," according to the Whole Foods FAQ page. The company also teased that "something great is cooking with Amazon" and "stay tuned for additional announcements for Amazon Prime members."

There have been plenty of changes since Amazon acquired the grocery chain in August of last year, including price cuts and free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods' products through Prime.

In February, Amazon extended the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which gives Prime members 5 percent back on Amazon purchases, to include Whole Foods orders as well.

U.S. grocery sales on Amazon.com have jumped almost 50 percent year after year, up more than $200 million, in the 2018 first quarter, according to e-commerce tracker One Click Retail.

