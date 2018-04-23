Winn-Dixie parent company changes loyalty rewards program

Starting this summer, Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys, BI-LO and other supermarket stores, will begin offering a new customer loyalty rewards program.

As of July 10, 2018, the company will end its "Plenti" rewards program that offers discounts on purchases and will switch to a program that allows customers to stock up on points for purchases, according to a news release.

The new system will enable the points earned by purchases to be redeemed for groceries at Southeastern Grocers stores.

The points can also be used for fuel purchase discounts at Shell gasoline stations and other participating fuel stations.

Current Plenti customers have already been notified via email about the impending changes to the rewards program.

This modification comes less than a month after the company filed for bankruptcy protection and sold or closed 94 of its store locations.

