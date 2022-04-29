🔒 Win 4 tickets to see Danny Gokey at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures.
We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!
Experience a can’t-miss concert lineup with the 2022 All-Star Concert Series Lineup, featuring Grammy-nominated, Dove Winner Danny Gokey on Saturday, May 14.
Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures and this concert, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!