🔒 Insiders Only: Prehistoric family fun for free

Get up close and personal with a giant T-Rex at the Jurassic Quest exhibit at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – You’re gonna need a bigger weekend.

The world-famous, life-size dinosaurs in the Jurrasic Quest exhibit are meticulously painted and animated to be realer-than-real. Whether you’re 3 or 103, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never forget. Don’t miss the Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and so much more!

Walk with a larger-than-life dinosaur herd with your friends and family as Jurassic Quest roars through Jacksonville! Jurassic Quest is coming to the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16.

News4JAX Insiders will get a chance to win one of five family 4-packs of tickets at a value of $145. Just enter the sweepstakes below and five random names will be chosen during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Monday, July 10.

Meet JoJo at the Jurassic Quest exhibit at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center July 14-16. (2021 Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC)

There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories playing with adorable baby Dinos, excavating fossils, or even training a raptor while surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and, the King himself, Tyrannosaurus rex! Get your tickets for Jacksonville now before they go EXTINCT!

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular Dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe a herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and an INCREDIBLE T-Rex!

Ride a dino at the Jurassic Quest exhibit. (2021 Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC)

RIDE A DINO

Jump on a dino’s back and hang on tight! Some of our animatronic dinosaurs are ridable and kids always find their favorite.

CREATE A DINO CRAFT

Unleash your creativity! The crafts table is free and open to all. Create your own paper dinosaur, color a dino, or choose from other exciting crafts.

DIG FOR FOSSILS

Paleontologists of all ages are welcome! Uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils and more at our science tables.

MEET BABY DINOS!

If you think the huge dinos are awesome …just wait. Meet our baby Triceratops, Camarasaurus and more! A fan favorite, these babies are amazingly life-like and yep, cute.

WALK WITH DINOSAURS

Our playful adolescent dinosaurs like to run around and play with the audience! Take photos and hang out with our dinos while you’re exploring.

Enter the Sweepstakes here!