RULES: Three-for-one rock concert

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures theme park and the concert featuring Barenaked Ladies with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri on Saturday, July 15.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Call it a rock concert trifecta.

A trio of acts is making its way to Valdosta for a one-night show at Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series.

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri perform on July 15 while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 23.

Barenaked Ladies

Over the course of 33 years, the Toronto quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.” Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise (“Ships and Dips”), had its own ice cream flavor, won eight Juno Awards in Canada, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during 2018.

Five for Fighting

The only way for a story to progress is to turn the page. John Ondrasik -- the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting -- knows this well. In the two decades since his first major single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” hit the stratosphere, the artist has both evolved and come back ‘round full circle. To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum-certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Referencing Fight For Fighting’s success in the 2000s, AllMusic called Ondrasik “one of the decade’s leading balladeers.” But perhaps his biggest achievement is performing “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” at the 2001 Concert for New York, a benefit show at Madison Square Garden that honored first responders and the fallen about a month after the tragic September 11th attacks. Ondrasik performed alongside other big-name artists like Paul McCartney, The Who, Elton John, Billy Joel, and dozens more.

Del Amitri

Del Amitri are back and ready to rock with Fatal Mistakes. Almost two decades on from their last album, Del Amitri easily remember the good old days, when a Glasgow indie band became, in effect, overnight successes. 1989′s Waking Hours hit single ‘Nothing Ever Happens’ propelled them to sharing a Top of the Pops stage with Phil Collins. Two years later, Del Amitri were still regulars on the nation’s favorite chart show. Fatal Mistakes is their first collection of new songs in 18 years, and it’s the brilliant sound of a 35-years-young recording band settling into what they do best: melodic rock songs with lyrical bite, soulful comfort, heart-swelling uplift and the occasional just-the-right-side-of-gnarly guitar solo.