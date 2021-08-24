Learn how to drop-ship and sell products on Shopify with this $20 bundle

Get help with the e-commerce side of your business with this bundle.

If you run your own small e-commerce business or if you’re thinking of taking the plunge soon, you’ll want to check out the 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle, now on sale for only $19.99.

This SEO and drop-shipping bundle is perfect for those that need a little extra help with growing the e-commerce side of their business and has four courses to get you growing and shipping in no time by using the Shopify platform.

First, you’ll start off by learning how to optimize your shop through target search engine optimization. You’ll learn how to perform keyword research effectively for your Shopify store, and how to implement off-page and on-page SEO to drive more traffic.

If you don’t have any experience selling, creating, or marketing a product, don’t worry, the next course has you covered. Here you’ll learn all about using a drop-ship provider. With a drop-ship provider like Printful, they do all work for you and you don’t have to fret about producing your product, fulfillment, shipping, or inventory.

In the next 4.6/5 star-rated course you’ll get all the info you need on how to launch your drop-shipping store on a budget. You’ll learn the specific rules for choosing what to sell with the drop-shipping model and how to easily set up a low-cost drop-ship website, plus much more.

With the last course, you’ll discover a step-by-step guide through the entire process of creating your own Shopify store from start to finish, including how to set up private-label products.

The courses included in this bundle are taught by high-rated instructors at Skill Success, such as Shopify master Jess Lee and Jason Gandy, founder of Quantum Leap Commerce LLC.

If you’re ready to get your e-commerce site up and running, The 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle is on sale right now for $19.99, regularly $796. Want even more savings? If you spend $50 or more in-store today, you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account 14 days after your purchase (as long as any returns made don’t drop your total below $50).

