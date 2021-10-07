This lightweight HEPA filter stick vacuum is under $130

This vacuum has two modes: eco-mode which gives you 30 minutes of cleaning time and turbo mode which gives you approximately 12 minutes of cleaning time.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you want to keep your home clean, you need a reliable and quality vacuum to help out with the task. However, not just any vacuum will do. You want one that can work on all floor types, comes with accessories, and is comfortable to navigate. Luckily for you, we’ve found the Orfeld H01 Cordless Stick Vacuum and we’re here to tell you why it’s so great.

This vacuum has two modes: eco-mode which gives you 30 minutes of cleaning time and turbo mode which gives you approximately 12 minutes of cleaning time. It’s ideal for both carpets and hard floors so you can enjoy a dust- and dirt-free living space. It has a 235W brushless motor powered by a 2,000mAh battery that gives you 30 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time (when on eco-mode). That’s enough to squeeze in a full cleaning session of an average-sized home!

Ad

Have pets or rowdy children who always track in dirt? The Orfeld H1 has a H11-level 0.3-micron HEPA filter that sifts dust, hair, and other common household dirt up off the floor. So no more furballs rolling around the floor causing you to sneeze or sniffle. Its quiet operation of just 63db is great if you don’t want to disturb your family members or wake up the cat from his fifth nap of the day.

Other stellar features of this vacuum include its swivel steering and low profile head so you can easily fit it beneath most couches or loveseats and really get into those hard-to-reach areas of the house. Plus, it’s lightweight design allows you to power on through without getting a hand cramp or feeling like you’re breaking a sweat.

This vacuum comes with accessories including a crevice nozzle, combination nozzle, wall-mounted charging station, and two spare washable HEPA filters. It’s just the ticket you need to tidy up your home and get rid of all the dirt, debris, hair, fur, and other messes.

Ad

You can get this vacuum while it’s on sale for 18% off the MSRP of $159, for just $129.99 today for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.