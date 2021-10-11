Fast track your Microsoft Azure professional career with this $20 bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking for a career change or to explore a new field, look to the clouds. Well, look to the cloud...cloud computing. The thriving world of cloud computing comes with new job opportunities. Get a foothold in one of the leading cloud computing platforms by getting certified in Microsoft Azure. The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle has what you need to prepare for Microsoft Azure exams. And for a limited time, you can get it on sale for just $20.

This bundle includes six courses, 568 lessons and 42 hours of content. Use this intuitive online learning bundle to study for AZ-104, AZ-204, AZ-300, AZ-303, AZ-301 and TOGAF 9.2 exams.

Study how to implement cloud technologies, develop applications, design solutions, maintain a secure cloud and design functional software. These skills will be valuable in advancing your career with certifications and hard skills to back them up.

Taught by top-rated instructors Scott Duffy and Anand Nednur, the courses in this bundle received averages of 4.3 to 4.5 out of 5 star reviews. Information in the courses is presented in straightforward ways designed for you to retain it.

If you’re looking for a new career, cloud management may be for you. And, if you’re looking to go further in your current career, this certification course will help you gain new certifications and skills you can apply in software development, data management, administration and more.

Build up your skills in Microsoft Azure with The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle.

